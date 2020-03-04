Long lines frustrate Houston voters in black neighborhoods

By JAKE BLEIBERG, TERRY SPENCER and JOHN MONE



HOUSTON (AP) - Hourslong lines frustrated voters in Houston as they tried to cast ballots in Texas' Democratic primary. Ahmed King said he went to four usual polling places in his predominantly African-American neighborhood before voting 15 miles (24 kilometers) away in a white and Hispanic area. A new system allows voters to cast their ballot anywhere in Harris County. The reason for the extended delays in America's fourth-largest city are contested. Advocates warned of voter suppression. Some experts say the waits were natural hiccups in a new voting system and housing segregation explains the long waits in African-American communities.

