Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signs with Arkansas Tech

Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signed her letter of intent to join Arkansas Tech softball on Wednesday afternoon.

This year, Shank was named offensive player of the year in District 32-5A. In her junior year, she was named Pitcher of the Year and was a first team All-District selection the year before that.

"It means a lot to me, this is a lot that me and my mom worked to [and] my whole family," Shank said of her signing. "They all supported me through it and I feel like me signing is a testimony to all the hard work that I've done with my family and how they supported me so I'm super excited and thankful for this."