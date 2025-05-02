Los bomberos de Los Fresnos investigan las causas del incendio de una vivienda
El jefe de bomberos de Los Fresnos, Gene Daniels, informó que los bomberos trabajaron para contener los focos de incendio en una casa en Indian Lake.
Daniels indicó que, debido a los daños causados por el humo, una pareja que vivía en la casa móvil se encuentra desalojada por el momento.
Los bomberos respondieron al incendio alrededor de las 9:00 a. m. del viernes en Aztec Cove Drive. La casa sufrió daños por humo y la cocina quedó destruida, según Daniels.
No se reportaron heridos.
