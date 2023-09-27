Los Fresnos man charged following fatal three-vehicle crash near San Benito

A 66-year-old Los Fresnos man was charged in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash that killed two women on Tuesday evening near San Benito.

Rogelio Campos Leal was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligent homicide, Cameron County jail records show.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPS investigates crash near San Benito that killed two people

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Leal as the driver of a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection of FM 803 and FM 51 Tuesday at around 5:10 p.m.

The vehicle Leal was driving collided with a black 2022 Hyundai Kona and a gray 2004 Toyota Corolla, according to a DPS news release.

Mauricia Cruz-Rodriguez, 97, and Blanca Mauricia Zamorano, 62, were passengers of the Toyota who succumbed to their injuries at the scene, DPS added.

Leal remains at the Cameron County jail on a $40,000 bond.