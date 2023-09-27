DPS investigates crash near San Benito that killed two people

Two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash near San Benito on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of FM 803 and FM 510 at around 5 p.m.

Preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on FM 803 and a 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on FM 510, both were approaching a 4-way intersection, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the Dodge was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the intersection and crashing into the Toyota and a second vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Kona.

Two people were inside the Toyota. They were identified as 97-year-old Mauricia Cruz-Rodriguez and 62-year-old Blanca Mauricia Zamorano, both from Los Fresnos. They died at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS did not reveal who was inside the Hyundai Kona or if they were injured. There is also no word if the driver of the Dodge Ram sustained any injuries.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.