Los Fresnos Names David Cantu Head Football Coach
LOS FRESNOS - Los Fresnos Football naming their new head coach Monday night.
David Cantu previously worked for the Falcons before taking the head coaching position at Brownsville Veterans.
He is now headed back to his alma mater.
