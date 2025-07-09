Los Fresnos restaurant to deliver donated supplies to Kerr County
A small business in Los Fresnos will be delivering donations to Kerr County on Wednesday.
Herm's Smokehouse collected water, clothes, food and toiletries for three days. They collected enough donations to fill two trailers.
“I think it's just who we are as Texans,” Herm's Smokehouse Owner Daniel Avila said. “That's the core of being a Texan — being there for each other in the times of most need, and so that's what we're doing."
The restaurant collected donations through Tuesday night.
All donations will be given to The Salvation Army in Kerr County.
