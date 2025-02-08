Los Fresnos S Cade Stumbaugh & PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo named to 6A Super Elite Team
PSJA wide receiver Ryan Vallejo and Los Fresnos safety Cade Stumbaugh were named to the 6A Super Elite team for their performances this past football season.
Stumbaugh posted four interceptions and nine pass deflections this past season.
Vallejo recorded 96 receptions, 1,440 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns.
