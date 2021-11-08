x

Los Fresnos Takes City of Palms Tournament Title

1 year 10 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, December 21 2019 Dec 21, 2019 December 21, 2019 9:48 PM December 21, 2019 in Sports

MCALLEN - The City of Palms Tournament wrapping up Saturday evening.

The host Rowe and Los Fresnos in the championship game.

The Falcons getting their second straight tournament title.

Check out the highlights.

