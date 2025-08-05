Los Fresnos teen killed in Highway 100 rollover crash identified

A 17-year-old Los Fresnos teen died following a Tuesday rollover crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The teen was identified as Angel Flores, who DPS said died at the scene.

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in connection with the one-vehicle crash, according to Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

The crash happened after 12:30 p.m. on State Highway 100 east of San Roman Road west of Old Port Isabel Road in Brownsville.

According to DPS, a black Ford Ranger (occupied by a female driver and Flores) was traveling eastbound on SH 100 at “an unsafe speed and hydroplaned before rolling over.”

The driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, DPS said.

The investigation into the crash continues.