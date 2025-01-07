x

LS Taekwondo comparte los beneficios de las artes marciales

10 hours 51 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 11:39 AM January 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos acompaña Luis Solís, director de LS Taekwondo, conversamos sobre la importancia de involucrar a los niños desde temprana edad en las artes marciales para que desarrollen hábitos saludables y técnicas de defensa personal.

3805 Plantation Grove Blvd, Suite G, Mission

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

