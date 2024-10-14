Lunes 14 de Octubre: Temperaturas cálidas por la tarde en los 90s
Para seguir a Karen Gonzalez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
$27 million road expansion project aims to alleviate traffic near Mission
-
McAllen attorney part of team defending DACA against Texas-led lawsuit
-
Defense rests their case in ‘El Gallito’ murder trial
-
Former Cameron County juvenile supervision officer charged with online solicitation of a...
-
Valley Baptist Medical Center doctor discusses breast cancer awareness month