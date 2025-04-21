Lunes 21 de Abril: Lluvias y tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 84s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Churchgoers share messages of hope during Easter Sunday Mass at San Juan...
-
Bond set for tractor-trailer driver accused of texting and driving during fatal...
-
Churchgoers share messages of hope during Easter Sunday Mass at San Juan...
-
Sheriff's office investigating theft at Hidalgo County Drainage District #1
-
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at South Padre Island Coast...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Girls Track and Field Team Regional Champs for second consecutive year
-
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule
-
UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage