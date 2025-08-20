x

Lyford Fire Department sprays down oil spill on Business 77

2 hours 2 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 3:06 PM August 20, 2025 in News - Local

The Lyford Fire Department is spraying an oil spill on Business 77 and FM 1018.

According to a Facebook post from the Willacy County Sheriff's Office, they will be conducting traffic control while Lyford firefighters spray the scene.

Drivers are asked to slow down while traveling in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

