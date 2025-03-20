Lyford powerlifter set to compete for gold at state meet

Lyford powerlifter Ethan Moreno is now a two-time regional champion. Last year, Ethan won in the 148-weight class. This year, he went up a weight class to 165 and took home gold.

"It felt like work I put in really showed, even though I didn't really have a great meet, I feel like my work ethic and my dedication that I have to this sport really shined through," said Ethan Moreno.

Ethan's success is setting a foundation and legacy that is inspiring other Lyford powerlifters to follow in his footsteps.

"These freshman and sophomores are like I see him do it, and I tell them, that can be you, don't think that it can't. He's been through a lot to get here so that's the biggest impact I think is his mark of hard work and dedication to the program," said head powerlifting coach Victor Rublacaba.

To view more on Ethan's story, click the video above.