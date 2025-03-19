Más de 17.000 clientes de AEP sin electricidad en Edinburg
Alrededor de 17.000 clientes de AEP están sin electricidad debido a un corte de transmisión, según el portavoz de AEP, Omar López.
De acuerdo al mapa de interrupciones de AEP, la interrupción está afectando a los clientes en el área de Edinburg.
La ciudad Edinburg publicó en su página de Facebook que el corte del suministro eléctrico está afectando los semáforos en varias intersecciones. Se pide a los conductores que consideren estas intersecciones como cruces de cuatro vías y que procedan con precaución.
AEP no ha dicho cuánto tiempo durará el corte.
