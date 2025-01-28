Más tropas y equipos tácticos llegan al Valle por orden del gobernador Abbott
Continúa la llegada de más tropas al Valle, y nuestras cámaras de Noticias RGV fueron testigo de ello, mientras el gobernador Greg Abbott anunció en su cuenta oficial de X una nueva orden.
Abbott instruyó al departamento de seguridad pública a desplegar equipos tácticos para apoyar operativos de seguridad nacional y coordinarse con la fuerza de tarea para localizar a inmigrantes indocumentados.
