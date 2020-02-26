Macedonian Christian Lions Roaring Back To Final Four
DONNA - One Valley boys basketball team is in the midst of a deep playoff run.
Macedonian Christian Academy has reached the TAPPS 1A Final Four.
Our Ruben Juarez has more on the Lions and their run to state.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County authorities investigating attempted murder-suicide
-
Hidalgo County health officials ask public to practice good hygiene to combat...
-
Queen Isabella Causeway reopens after temporary closure
-
Construction underway for new 1,000-foot pier at South Padre Island
-
Heavy law enforcement presence in Starr County neighborhood