Macedonian Christian Lions Roaring Back To Final Four

2 hours 41 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 February 26, 2020 6:32 PM February 26, 2020 in Sports

DONNA - One Valley boys basketball team is in the midst of a deep playoff run.

Macedonian Christian Academy has reached the TAPPS 1A Final Four.

Our Ruben Juarez has more on the Lions and their run to state.

