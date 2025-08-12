Made in the 956: Celebrating 100th birthday of saxophonist Ernesto Marroquin

Saxophonist Ernesto Marroquin hit a big milestone at the beginning of the month.

The San Benito native was first featured in Made in the 956 back in June.

On August 1, Marroquin turned 100-years-old. His family and friends celebrated the big day in Harlingen on August 8.

Marroquin was born in Kingsville back in 1925. He was featured with several famous artists like Freddy Fender, Narciso Martinez and many more.

FOR MORE MADE IN THE 956 STORIES, CLICK HERE.

Marroquin even shared his secret to living such a long life.

"Just take things as they come, don't worry about it, just relax you know, no stress," Marroquin said. "It's very exciting, just take it easy, go fishing every day."

Marroquin has four children, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.