Made In The 956: End of Watch Relief Foundation hosts annual comedy show

A comedy show is scheduled for this weekend, and it's for a good cause.

The End Of Watch, also known as the EOW, relief foundation is hosting their annual comedy show fundraiser.

The EOW raises money for the families of first responders who've died in the line of duty.

The organization was created by Elias Mora, who says the foundation is going great, and this year is going to be bigger than last.

"What I did last year, we only had three comedians and the tickets were selling for $25. Well this year, what I did, since we've added more seating, we brought it down to $20 a ticket and the first thing we added is a $100 door prize winner. Someone's going to win a $100. The second thing we added is a DJ for 45 minutes by DJ Wallie Garza," Mora said. "And then we added a magic show for 30 minutes. And then we have three comedians. Mario Salazar is the headliner."

The comedy show is happening Friday, September 8, at the Edinburg Activity Center.

Mora says they're already planning their next fundraising event for November. It's going to be a 5K with a very delicious twist.

"We got the 5k and Menudo y Pozole Fest coming up November 4th," Mora said. "What it is, it's two events in one. Since we're the ones promoting both, we just combined them together on the same day. It's going to be November 4 on a Saturday at 7 a.m. They're both going to start at 7 a.m. on a Saturday. $25 for the 5k. The menudo y pozole fest, it's $11 buffet style. You can go to from one vendor to another, and you get coffee or water."

To purchase tickets to Friday's comedy show, click here.