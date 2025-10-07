Made in the 956: Harlingen café mixing old traditions with future goals

There's a restaurant in Harlingen serving up some good hospitality and delicious food.

J&B's Café is mixing old traditions with future goals. The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Harlingen and is filled with history.

"I love being downtown, I've been on the same block for 25 years and this is home to me," J&B's Café co-owner Beth Fuqua said.

Beth and her husband John own J&B's Café.

If you're a Harlingen native, you may remember Simon's Sandwich and Yogurt Shop. They were known for their famous Cowboy Sandwich.

"They were closing, and my ex-husband and I took it over and opened up Java Cafe. I had a flower shop two doors down for 16 years, then we separated, he got ill and my current husband and I took this over," Beth said.

From then on, J&B's Café was born. The family-owned restaurant is about to celebrate their 10-year anniversary on October 15.

"I'm blessed with the people that I've known through the community," Beth said. "We are blessed with our customers, we have regulars that come in all the time."

Beth says her restaurant has frequent customers that visit often. One woman says she's been going there since it opened in 2015.

"The atmosphere, its delicious food, it's always delicious, whether it's a sandwich, a soup, some of the hot dishes are great, so it's a great place to come," Cheryl Laberge said.

The café still has Simon's Cowboy Sandwich, among other specialties, like their homemade soups on the menu.

Their recipe came from a previous restaurant that closed down years ago.

"There was a restaurant called Terry's K Pasta, and he closed. He came in and personally taught me how to make three of his soups that we feature here every week," Beth said.

Those soups are the famous beer cheese soup, chicken tortilla soup and broccoli cheese soup. You can order them from the menu daily.

Beth says their dishes are a mixture of passed down recipes from former restaurants and their own original recipes.

And no good meal is complete without dessert. The restaurant also bakes their own delicious homemade pies.

The family is excited for the restaurant to keep growing.

"It's fun to watch things grow, we're thankful, and we're blessed for our regular customer's and for our new customers that come into try our food," Beth said.

Beth can't wait to see what's in store for the next 10 years.

She also hopes her restaurant continues to be a place for good food, good friends, and good times.

J&B's Café in Harlingen is made in the 956.