Made in the 956 Vaqueros Edition: Eddie Marburger, quarterback for first-ever college football team in the Valley

Those who make the trip to the Robert and Jane Vackar Stadium will see some players who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley play in the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's inaugural football game.

Before he was the veteran quarterback for the first ever D1 college football team in the Valley, Vaqueros starting quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger was just a Valley kid with a love for sports.

"At that age, I was just trying every sport, I was trying basketball, baseball, even like soccer, and it wasn't until like later in my life that I chose football, really high school is when I chose football," Marburger said.

At Pioneer High School, Marburger shined as the starting quarterback. He won numerous awards and broke records.

In his senior year, he helped the Diamondbacks to the district 16-5A championship and the regional final round of playoffs.

"Obviously, the playoff games were always super fun here. I mean really they made me the man I am today, so they deserve all the credit, really. Coach Galindo taught me a lot, I mean I would be nowhere without this guy and I mean just reminiscing, being out here, I made some of my best friends out here, this is home for me," Marburger said.

"When I saw him play quarterback, we knew he was going to be something special. He made other players around him better, and that's the way it has to be," Pioneer Head Football Coach Eddie Galindo said.

Marburger then graduated a semester early to begin his college football career at the University of Texas San Antonio.

"Definitely what they taught me over there was culture. Culture was one of the most important things, and that's something I hope I can bring to the UTRGV football team, is just like having mental toughness, being able to bring passion every day to practice," Marburger said.

When news broke of UTRGV getting a football program, Marburger didn't think much of it.

"My mom sent me something like 'hey we're getting a team down here in the Valley' and I said 'oh, okay cool,' but I mean I was at UTSA, so I wasn't thinking much about it. It wasn't until I hit the portal that I was like man, this is a real possibility," Marburger said.

That possibility, becoming a reality. Marburger will be the starting quarterback for the first ever college football team in the RGV.

"I mean being a part of history is always super cool, but like I said, I give all the glory to God, just thankful that he gives me another opportunity to play the game that I love," Marburger said.

From breaking records at Pioneer High School, to making the trip to UTSA to now, coming back home to where it all started. Representing the 956 in his year of college eligibility.

"I mean through the ups and downs, through diversity I've been through, I mean I'm just, I almost get emotional talking about it, but it's, I'm excited, I don't even know what to say about it, I'm just so excited. It's like a full circle moment," Marburger said.

Marburger is hoping to make the Valley proud this season in Edinburg.

"I mean they're going to get our best, I mean we're going to go and try as hard as we can like just win or lose, we're going to give the Valley a good name," Marburger said.

Marburger said his family is a big inspiration to him, and they will be in the stands to watch him make history.

Eddie Lee Marburger is this week's Made in the 956 – Vaqueros Edition.

Watch the video above for the full story.