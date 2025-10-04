Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Edinburg Vela teammates continue football career at UTRGV

Two Robert Vela High School football graduates have made their way onto the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros roster.

UTRGV running back Jamal Polley and tight end Jaxson Shupe have played the sport of football together since they were little kids.

"I always had a football in my hand when I was little, but I first started playing, it was about four, the same team as Jaxson. His dad was the first person to talk to my mom and asked if I could play, and they actually bought cleats for me so I could play with them and everything. It was a blessing for them," Polley said.

From there, the two kept getting better and better.

"Since we were little, anyone that knew us would call us salt and pepper since we're always together," Polley said.

For Shupe, he grew up a coaches kid, with his dad playing a key role in his football development. With that, comes a high football IQ and even higher expectations.

"The pressure of being a coach's kid is also a lot different because you have to work double because everyone's expecting more out of you. He was really proud of me, I had never seen that guy cry in my life, and when I signed my letter of intent he was crying. He's the one that pushed me my whole life, and it's paying off right now, playing college football," Shupe said.

In high school, at Edinburg Vela, the two continued to shine on the field together.

Shupe scored nine touchdowns and totaled 927 receiving yards, while Polley rushed for just shy of 2,000 yards in his senior year.

"It brings back a lot of memories, I scored my first high school touchdown right there, so a lot of blood sweat and tears was on this field and just thankful for it all because we wouldn't be in the position we are right now if it wasn't for this field," Shupe said.

Their bond has turned them from Sabercats to Vaqueros, continuing to be by each other's side for every single step of their football journey.

"This is my brother for life, you know, no one can replicate the bond that we have, especially for how long it's gone on," Shupe said.

"It's a great feeling knowing that I have someone that grew up with me, and we're still continuing to play the sport that we love," Polley said.

Jamal Polley and Jaxson Shupe are this week's Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition.

Watch the video above for the full story.