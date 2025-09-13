Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: San Benito players extend football careers at UTRGV

On the field during Saturday's Vaqueros game, you will see some players who grew up playing football in the Rio Grande Valley.

Two San Benito natives who have continued their careers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and both have been turning some heads to start the season.

They started football at different ages, but ended up on the same team at San Benito. Now, Fabian Garcia and Frank Medina are back on the same offense in college, representing the Valley.

"It feels great, just coming back to your old roots, knowing just where you started this is where it brought you up, it just feels great," Garcia said.

"I always get a sense of nostalgia, I love being here, I love coming to help out whenever I can, I love everything about this place," Medina said.

Medina served as captain his senior year at San Benito. He earned Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors for his stellar play.

"I, for sure, wanted to end my senior year with a bang and the coaches, they just kept pushing me and supporting me, so I made sure to get these younger guys to set a standard for them, and I'm really proud of my senior year," Medina said.

Medina's senior year was Fabian Garcia's junior year.

Garcia rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns running behind Medina.

Now they're back together, ready for more success. For Garcia, there's one reason above all others why the Vaqueros were the team for him.

"Home. I had to be here, I just had to wait for the opportunity to the coach to reach out, I was like I'm in," Garcia said.

Prior to UTRGV, Medina spent one year playing college football for Texas A&M University Kingsville. After not receiving much opportunity with the Javelinas, Medina made the decision to attend an open tryout for UTRGV football, having to earn his spot on the team as a walk on.

"I didn't really think football was in the line for me anymore, but I came in the summer to work out and to help coach, the guys and coach Gomez actually persuaded me to try out. He told me every day basically, you make it, you make it, you don't make it, you don't make it, no loss there," Medina said.

"You want to make sure that at the end of it all you have no regrets, and I didn't want Frank to have regrets of not being able to have an experience playing college football, knowing that he could play it," San Benito Head Football Coach Dan Gomez said.

The former Greyhound has more than earned his place. Medina has been a starter on the offensive line for the past two games and Garcia rushed for a touchdown in the first game, both showing well in front of the RGV fans.

"I wasn't surprised, when both Fabian and him have an opportunity to do so, it was getting to work. There's still more to prove to who you are as a person and player not just making the team, it's being impactful and being essential to the team," Gomez said.

"I was proud of Frank, cause for him, he always doubts himself and I feel like when you keep pushing and pushing him, he always overcomes it. I had a lot of people who believed in me just because I was undersized, and I say don't give up, use that as motivation to just keep going," Garcia said.

"I know we're both hard workers, I know if I'm working, he's going to be working behind me and if I make a block, he's going to find a way around that block and keep running," Medina said.

Fabian Garcia and Frank Medina are this week's Made in the 956 – Vaqueros Edition.

Watch the video above for the full story.