Man accused in Brownsville murder-for-hire trial pleads not guilty
Opening arguments in the Brownsville murder-for-hire trial began on Wednesday.
Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez has pleaded not guilty in the murder of 39-year-old Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020.
Prosecutors say Jonathan was hired by his boss, Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, to kill his ex-wife, Adela. Prosecutors say Jonathan killed Adela with a single gunshot wound to the head.
RELATED STORY: Trial set to begin in Brownsville murder for hire case
The defense said that while they believe Jose came up with the plan to kill Adela, Jonathan was not the shooter. They said they believe Jose set Jonathan up to make it look like it was him.
So far three witnesses have taken the stand and more might come forward.
More News
News Video
-
Man accused in Brownsville murder-for-hire trial pleads not guilty
-
TXDOT: Eastbound Frontage Road in Pharr reopens following gas leak
-
Medical Breakthroughs: New method helping to detect pancreatic cancer
-
LUPE to host session to help Valley DACA recipients apply for health...
-
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s