Man accused in Brownsville murder-for-hire trial pleads not guilty

Opening arguments in the Brownsville murder-for-hire trial began on Wednesday.

Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez has pleaded not guilty in the murder of 39-year-old Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020.

Prosecutors say Jonathan was hired by his boss, Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, to kill his ex-wife, Adela. Prosecutors say Jonathan killed Adela with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The defense said that while they believe Jose came up with the plan to kill Adela, Jonathan was not the shooter. They said they believe Jose set Jonathan up to make it look like it was him.

So far three witnesses have taken the stand and more might come forward.