Trial set to begin in Brownsville murder for hire case

The trial for a man accused of being involved in an alleged murder for hire scheme in Brownsville is set to begin.

Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez faces charges of capital murder while remuneration and burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. His trial is set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

According to previous reports, Martinez is one of two men who were allegedly hired by Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez to kill Rodriguez’s ex-wife, Adela Gonzalez Martinez.

Adela’s body was found in her apartment on Nov. 2, 2020 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Martinez, Jose Rodriguez and Charly Carrillo Torres were arrested in connection with Adela’s murder.

A police report alleged that Rodriguez hired the men to kill his wife because he owed her $10,000 in child support.

In September, Torres pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

As part of his plea deal, Torres agreed to testify against his co-defendants, according to court records.

Cameron County court records show Rodriguez has a pre-trial hearing set for December 3.