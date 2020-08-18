Man charged after fatal crash in Mission
The man accused of killing two people, one of them his brother, in a fatal car crash in mission appeared before a judge on Tuesday.
28-year-old Mario Alberto Juarez of Peñitas is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
A judge set his bond at 1 million dollars.
According to police, Juarez was driving recklessly and speeding when he ran a red light.
It happened Sunday at the intersection of Mile 2 and Shary Road.
A 40-year-old woman who was driving a car he crashed into was also killed.
