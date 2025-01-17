Man charged in aggravated assault against an elderly victim in Brownsville

A man was arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated assault against an elderly victim on January 15, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

Luna said 32-year-old John Melson Little shot at the elderly victim in an apparent road rage incident that stemmed from a collision. The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at the 2900 block of Boca Chica Boulevard. Police were in search of a suspect vehicle involved in the incident.

Luna said on Wednesday night, Brownsville police responded to a call of shots fired from a domestic dispute. As a result, Little was arrested for assault by intimidation - family violence.

According to Luna, officers who responded to the call noticed a vehicle at the scene matching the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the road rage incident.

Luna said further investigation, including gathering physical evidence at the scene, confirmed that the vehicle was the one involved in the road rage incident and was registered to Little.

Little was arraigned on Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by intimidation - family violence. His bond was set at $200,000.