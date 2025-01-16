Brownsville police search for suspects who allegedly assaulted elderly victim
The Brownsville Police Department said they are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim.
Police said at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to an aggravated assault at the 2900 block of Boca Chica Boulevard.
According to police, a black sedan was occupied by two male suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly victim with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury. The two unidentified suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency giving away space heaters
-
Brownsville police search for suspects who allegedly assaulted elderly victim
-
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024: AM clouds, PM sun, temps in the 60s
-
La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan for specialty high schools
-
Hidalgo County judge pushing for creation of groundwater district
Sports Video
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
-
Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires
-
Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week