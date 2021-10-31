Man charged in connection with drive-thru shooting in rural Mission

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

A man has been arrested in connection with a drive-thru shooting that happened Friday night in rural Mission, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Jose Trevino, 20, was charged on Sunday with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony.

Bond was set at $1 million.

A 19-year-old woman was shot at a drive-thru store near 6 Mile Line and La Homa Road. She was airlifted to a hospital and remains in critical condition. The sheriff's office previously said the woman was 18.

Witnesses say Trevino was seen in a verbal altercation with another female before driving away and shooting in the direction of several individuals at the store.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, Trevino drove to the store to "confront and assault his ex-girlfriend" who was working at the location.

Trevino later told investigators that he discharged his gun at a group of people standing outside the drive-thru.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.