Man charged in deadly 2022 Weslaco crash sentenced to 10 years probation

A man charged in a September 2022 crash that killed a man in Weslaco has been sentenced to 10 years probation.

Clayton Neuhaus was arrested after failing a sobriety test and charged with manslaughter. The crash occurred on the 1300 block of South International Boulevard, killing Jose Luis Martinez.

Along with the probation, Neuhaus was also sentenced to 30 days in prison.

The investigation revealed a Ford Focus, driven by Martinez, was exiting a parking lot when he was hit by a Ford F-150 Raptor truck, driven by Neuhaus.

Police said Neuhaus continued driving after the crash and only stopped when he struck a second object. Investigators said there were no signs Neuhaus attempted to brake before the impact.