Man charged with murder of Harlingen attorney who went missing in 2017

Salomon Campos (Photo courtesy of Harlingen Police Department)

The Harlingen Police Department on Friday announced that officers had arrested a man accused of murder, aggravated kidnapping and stalking.

According to a Harlingen police news release, Salomon Campos Jr., 43, of Harlingen was placed under arrest after “human remains” were found at a property in La Feria on Tuesday.

The human remains were identified as those of Ernesto Gonzales, who was reported missing in July 2017, according to the news release.

“During this long investigation, evidence has been gathered, and an arrest has been made,” according to the release.

Campos faced a judge on Friday for a magistration hearing – he was assigned a $1,000,000 murder charge, a $600,000 aggravated kidnapping charge and a $60,000 stalking charge.