Officers find 'human remains' in La Feria, investigation underway
The Harlingen Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers had found “human remains” in La Feria.
According to a Harlingen Police Department news release, Harlingen police officers and the Texas Rangers searched a property on Kansas Road in La Feria.
“The search warrant was in reference to a 2017 missing person case involving Ernesto Gonzales,” according to the news release.
The case is still active.
No further details were immediately available.
