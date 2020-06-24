Officers find 'human remains' in La Feria, investigation underway

The Harlingen Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers had found “human remains” in La Feria.

According to a Harlingen Police Department news release, Harlingen police officers and the Texas Rangers searched a property on Kansas Road in La Feria.

“The search warrant was in reference to a 2017 missing person case involving Ernesto Gonzales,” according to the news release. After they found human remains, an autopsy was ordered.

The case is still active.

No further details were immediately available.