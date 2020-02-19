Man convicted, paroled in officer's 1997 death found

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a man who served time for his involvement in the 1997 killing of a New Hampshire police officer and disappeared after being paroled has been found in Texas. Kevin Paul was paroled in September and last had contact with his parole officer on Feb. 9, when he said his GPS monitoring bracelet was no longer working. An arrest warrant was issued for him Friday. Paul was convicted of being an accomplice to the shooting death of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron. He originally was released in 2015, but later returned to prison on gun and drug charges. Paul was arrested without incident in Copperas Cove, Texas.

