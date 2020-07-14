Man faces charges after fatal crash in Harlingen
A man faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash in Harlingen.
The crash happened Monday at the intersection of Tyler and Eye Street.
Two people died at the scene. The alleged suspect is hospitalized with undetermined injuries
Authorities say more information will be released once he’s arraigned.
