Man faces charges after fatal crash in Harlingen

6 hours 5 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 July 14, 2020 4:24 PM July 14, 2020 in News - Local

A man faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash in Harlingen.

The crash happened Monday at the intersection of Tyler and Eye Street.

Two people died at the scene. The alleged suspect is hospitalized with undetermined injuries

Authorities say more information will be released once he’s arraigned.

