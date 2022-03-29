Man found guilty in deadly 2016 H-E-B shooting in Palmview
A jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of killing a co-worker and injuring three others in a shooting at an H-E-B in Palmview in 2016.
Raul Lopez was found guilty on all eight charges against him, including murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.
The jury deliberated for over 10 hours over the last two days.
The verdict comes after a nearly two-week trial in which Lopez's defense argued the jury should find him not guilty by reason of insanity.
Sentencing for Lopez is scheduled for April 26.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- • Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter
- • Medical experts testify on mental state of Raul Lopez
- • Medical expert’s testimony delayed in trial of accused H-E-B shooter
- • Psychiatrist testifies in trial of accused H-E-B shooter
- • Witnesses detail events leading up to deadly H-E-B shooting in Palmview
- • Defense attorneys calls for mistrial in trial of accused Palmview H-E-B shooter
- • Victims of deadly 2016 H-E-B shooting in Palmview take stand at trial
- • Trial underway for man accused in 2016 fatal shooting at H-E-B in Palmview