Man hospitalized in rural Mission shooting, investigation underway
A man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was shot in rural Mission, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.
The shooting happened at the 6900 block of Minnesota Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen crash that killed pregnant 19-year-old woman under investigation
-
Pharr man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault
-
McAllen man arrested in connection with illegal modem trafficking investigation
-
Sentencing scheduled for former Edinburg councilman convicted of bribery
-
Abby's Bakery owners found guilty of harboring and employing undocumented immigrants