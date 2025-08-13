x

Man hospitalized in rural Mission shooting, investigation underway

Man hospitalized in rural Mission shooting, investigation underway
2 hours 14 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 4:52 PM August 13, 2025 in News - Local

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was shot in rural Mission, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

The shooting happened at the 6900 block of Minnesota Road shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days