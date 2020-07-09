Man indicted by grand jury for capital murder of Laredo family

Samuel Enrique Lopez (Photo courtesy of the Webb County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused of murdering a Laredo family was indicted for capital murder by a grand jury on Thursday.

Samuel Enrique Lopez allegedly murdered a family of four on April 13. He was charged for capital murder of multiple persons, capital murder of person under 10 years of age, injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On April 16, Laredo police received a call from the husband of Zayra Martin-Fuentes. He had returned home from out-of-town and was concerned his family was missing.

Officers began to investigate the residence on the 4500 block of Vanessita Court. Authorities noticed blood stains in a bedroom and the kitchen that were attempted to be cleaned with bleach.

Upon investigating the backyard and field behind the home, three bodies were located. The bodies were identified as Martin-Fuentes, her 18-year-old daughter and eldest son who was 12 years old.

Investigators identified Lopez as a person of interest and brought him in for questioning. He confessed to investigators he killed the family and told them he dumped the body of the 2-year-old at a different location.

The case led investigators to a site near 4700 block of Arias where the body of the toddler was located.