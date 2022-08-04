Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner arrested on drug charge
A homeowner accused of fatally shooting a man who displayed a knife at him on Wednesday has been arrested on a drug charge, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Jose Lara, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto after a homeowner – identified as Lara - called 911 stating that he "shot a male after the male displayed a knife."
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man – identified as 29-year-old Rodrigo Arjona - inside the home.
Lara’s bond was set at $50,000.
