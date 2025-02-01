Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor

A man accused of killing a Weslaco doctor in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years.

Luis Valenzuela is the second person sentenced for the murder of Dr. John Dominguez.

RELATED STORY: Police Arrest Suspects Accused of Murdering Weslaco Doctor

Authorities say Valenzuela and two others were caught on surveillance video shooting the doctor as he left his practice; they were reportedly trying to rob him.

The doctor managed to drive away, but crashed into another car and died.

RELATED STORY: Man sentenced in 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor

Josue Torres Benavidez is the only other suspect left in the case. He is due in court in March.