Man wanted in January murder of Santa Rosa teen caught trying to re-enter U.S.

A man wanted in the murder of a teenager in Santa Rosa back in January has been caught at the Progreso Port of Entry.

Alberto Sanchez, 19, was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle being driven by his sister Jackeline Sanchez. Jackeline admitted that she was attempting to smuggle her brother back into Texas, according to a news release.

Alberto was wanted on murder charges relating to a report of a teenage being shot multiple times. Over the course of the investigation, Alberto and two other men were identified as suspects in the murder of the teenager.

The two men, identified as Jose Torres and Julian Cazarez, were arrested, but Alberto was able to flee to Mexico before he could be apprehended, according to the release.

The Santa Rosa Police Department and a Texas Ranger transported Alberto to the Cameron County Jail.

In addition to finding Alberto, authorities also found approximately 425 grams of methamphetamine inside a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle he was hiding in, according to the release.