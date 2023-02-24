Cameron County DA offering reward money for Santa Rosa murder suspect

The search for a Santa Rosa murder suspect who is now believed to be hiding in La Feria continues.

Alberto Sanchez is wanted in connection with the death of 16-year-old Fernando Martinez, who died following a shooting outside an apartment complex in Santa Rosa last month.

Authorities say Martinez was killed during a drug exchange.

Three other teens — including Julian Casarez, 18, and Josue Torres, 17 — were arrested Thursday on murder charges in connection with Martinez’s death, but authorities still want the fourth suspect, and authorities announced new efforts to make that happen.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said their investigation brought them to La Feria where they believe Sanchez could be hiding

"We have gotten tips and some of those tips have been very fruitful and that's the reason that we're here in La Feria because we know he's here,” Saenz said. "We're very close and he knows it. Time is running out, but time is on our side, and we know the good people of La Feria are going to help us apprehend him."

Authorities say Sanchez is armed and dangerous, but they add the public is not in any danger.

Sanez announced they will offer a $1,000 reward to anybody who gives them information leading to Sanchez's arrest.

Those with any information are urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety at 956-565-7600.