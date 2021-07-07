Map: Road closures due to flooding in the Rio Grande Valley

Photo credit: MGN Online/wokandapix

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are closing streets due to flooding. This article will be updated with the latest road closures throughout the day.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Take a look at our traffic map below:

Traffic Map

City of Mission

STREET CLOSURES at:

Inspiration from Girasol to 2 mile line

Bus. 83 & W. 25th

Los Ebanos & Bus. 83

Gold Ave. & 495

600 Blk. east of Holland & 495

Conway & 1st

Stewart & 495

Holland between W. 25th & W. 30th

City of McAllen