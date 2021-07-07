Map: Road closures due to flooding in the Rio Grande Valley
Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are closing streets due to flooding. This article will be updated with the latest road closures throughout the day.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Take a look at our traffic map below:
Traffic Map
City of Mission
STREET CLOSURES at:
- Inspiration from Girasol to 2 mile line
- Bus. 83 & W. 25th
- Los Ebanos & Bus. 83
- Gold Ave. & 495
- 600 Blk. east of Holland & 495
- Conway & 1st
- Stewart & 495
- Holland between W. 25th & W. 30th
City of McAllen
