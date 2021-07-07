x

Map: Road closures due to flooding in the Rio Grande Valley

5 hours 20 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, July 07 2021 Jul 7, 2021 July 07, 2021 6:53 AM July 07, 2021 in News
Photo credit: MGN Online/wokandapix

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are closing streets due to flooding. This article will be updated with the latest road closures throughout the day. 

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Rio Grande Valley until 7 p.m. Thursday. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR KRGV WEATHER APP.

Take a look at our traffic map below: 

Traffic Map

City of Mission 

STREET CLOSURES at:

  • Inspiration from Girasol to 2 mile line
  • Bus. 83 & W. 25th
  • Los Ebanos & Bus. 83
  • Gold Ave. & 495
  • 600 Blk. east of Holland & 495
  • Conway & 1st
  • Stewart & 495
  • Holland between W. 25th & W. 30th

City of McAllen 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days