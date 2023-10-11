Marine and firefighter, killed in Afghanistan, is mourned

NEW YORK (AP) - A U.S. Marine killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan is being honored by mourners from across the country at his funeral in New York City, where he also was a decorated firefighter.

The flag-draped casket of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman was taken Friday from a Bronx funeral home atop a fire engine caisson.

Thousands of firefighters, police and other responders lined both sides of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue for about a mile as the caisson passed slowly to a drumbeat.

It arrived at the majestic St. Thomas Church amid the bagpipe strains of "Amazing Grace" and salutes.

The father of three died April 8 near Bagram Airfield U.S military base. Two other members of Slutman's Massachusetts-based Marine Reserve unit also were killed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.