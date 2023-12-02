x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozca a los cachorros Rue y Winchester!

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Maribel Orellano de Weslaco Animal Care Services visito los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para presentarnos a las mascotas de la semana, Rue y Winchester.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

