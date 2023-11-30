x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozca al adorable cachorro Winchester!

Thursday, November 30 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Maribel Orellano de Weslaco Animal Care Services visito los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para presentarnos a la mascota de la semana, el tierno cachorro, Winchester.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

