Mascota de la Semana: ¡Conozca al adorable cachorro Winchester!
Maribel Orellano de Weslaco Animal Care Services visito los estudios de Buenos Días Valle para presentarnos a la mascota de la semana, el tierno cachorro, Winchester.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
Sports Video
-
First ever RGV Hockey All Stars Tournament held in McAllen
-
UTRGV Conversations: UTRGV Athletics director and vice president Chasse Conque
-
Brownsville ISD preparing for record-breaking crowd ahead of Friday's playoff game
-
First & Goal: 4th round playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers beat PSJA North Raiders in regional semi-finals