Mascota de la Semana: ¡Presentan a la mascota de esta semana, Sugar!

1 hour 52 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 5:45 PM February 23, 2023 in Noticias RGV

En La Entrevista, Mario Quintanilla Jr. de Palm Valley Animal Society nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Sugar, una cachorra de dos meses.

