McAllen announces $230 million Boeye Development project

McAllen city officials announced plans to convert a 70-acre plot of land near La Plaza Mall into a water attraction.

During a Tuesday press conference, McAllen leaders announced they are converting the land where the Boeye Reservoir once was at into a master-planned, mixed-use community in the heart of the city.

“It's something that people are going to be seeing and talking about for decades to come,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said.

During the Tuesday event, officials said they want to build condos and a luxury hotel around the water attraction to take the place of the reservoir.

There will also be shopping and high-end restaurants.

“We know there's a lot of interest already, I think it's going to be a very successful project,” Villalobos said.

According to Villalobos, the project is being backed by an estimated $230 million investment.

The city opened a website to attract investors, which can be accessed here.

Watch the video above for the full story.