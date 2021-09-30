McAllen Bulldogs Head Coach Patrick Shelby up for Statewide Award
MCALLEN - Patrick Shelby, the head coach at McAllen High School, is getting statewide recognition with a nomination for the Coaching Beyond the Game Award by the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA).
The award goes to a coach who has impacted their team and community through their passion in addressing social issues and matters that go beyond the football field.
Coach Shelby is a mentor to his student athletes and community on and off the field. Check out the video to find out more about Shelby's strong impact on his community these past three seasons.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito residents voice concerns over neighborhood road
-
Edinburg CISD mistakenly overpays employees, money to be reimbursed
-
STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition
-
UTRGV hosts community seminar on mosquito prevention
-
Community gathers to pay respects to Bishop Peña