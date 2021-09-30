McAllen Bulldogs Head Coach Patrick Shelby up for Statewide Award

MCALLEN - Patrick Shelby, the head coach at McAllen High School, is getting statewide recognition with a nomination for the Coaching Beyond the Game Award by the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA).

The award goes to a coach who has impacted their team and community through their passion in addressing social issues and matters that go beyond the football field.

Coach Shelby is a mentor to his student athletes and community on and off the field. Check out the video to find out more about Shelby's strong impact on his community these past three seasons.