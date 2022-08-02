McAllen commissioners approve new district maps

City of McAllen District 5. Photo credit: City of McAllen

The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced.

The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.

The redistricting will go into effect once McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos signs the ordinance.

“Some residents will now reside in a different district, which means that they have a new McAllen city commissioner representing them,” the city stated in the release.

The updated maps can be found below: